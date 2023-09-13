Slovenian distinguished visitors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 01:00 Photo ID: 8021539 VIRIN: 230911-N-IQ220-1366 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 446.73 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 43 of 43], by SR Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.