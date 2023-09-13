Distinguished Visitor

Capt. Rick Burgess, left, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives a gift from Jamie Lindler Harpootlian, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia, in the in- port cabin, Sept. 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

Date Taken: 09.12.2023
Location: ADRIATIC SEA