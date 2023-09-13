Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitor [Image 31 of 43]

    Distinguished Visitor

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Capt. Rick Burgess, left, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives a gift from Nataša Dolenc, President’s National Security Advisor, in the in-port cabin, Sept. 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 01:00
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Distinguished Visitor

