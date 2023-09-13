Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 40 of 43]

    Flight Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Slovenian distinguished visitors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 01:00
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

