Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Serves as Backdrop to Civil Engineer Corps Senior Officer Promotion

Samuel M. Lee was promoted to the rank of Commander at a ceremony held in the end zone at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium—home of the University of Washington Huskies—on September 1, 2023. Lee’s promoting officer was Capt. Benjamin Leppard Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest Executive Officer.

