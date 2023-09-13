Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Serves as Backdrop to Civil Engineer Corps Senior Officer Promotion [Image 1 of 3]

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Sarah Lincoln 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest

    Samuel M. Lee was promoted to the rank of Commander at a ceremony held in the end zone at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium—home of the University of Washington Huskies—on September 1, 2023.

    This work, Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Serves as Backdrop to Civil Engineer Corps Senior Officer Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Lincoln, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    NAVFAC
    Southwest
    Northwest
    CEC
    Public Works

