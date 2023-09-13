Samuel M. Lee was promoted to the rank of Commander at a ceremony held in the end zone at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium—home of the University of Washington Huskies—on September 1, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8021210
|VIRIN:
|230901-O-GU514-5747
|Resolution:
|1537x2305
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Serves as Backdrop to Civil Engineer Corps Senior Officer Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Lincoln, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Serves as Backdrop to Civil Engineer Corps Senior Officer Promotion
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT