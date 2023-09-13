Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Serves as Backdrop to Civil Engineer Corps Senior Officer Promotion

Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Samuel M. Lee was promoted to the rank of Commander at a ceremony held in the end zone...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Samuel M. Lee was promoted to the rank of Commander at a ceremony held in the end zone at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium—home of the University of Washington Huskies—on September 1, 2023. Lee’s promoting officer was Capt. Benjamin Leppard Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest Executive Officer. see less | View Image Page

Samuel M. Lee was promoted to the rank of Commander at a ceremony held in the end zone at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium—home of the University of Washington Huskies—on September 1, 2023. Lee’s promoting officer was Capt. Benjamin Leppard Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest Executive Officer.



Lee, a Seattle native, earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Brigham Young University in 2007. In 2019, Lee earned his Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington. In 2008, Lee was commissioned through the Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island.



Before his current assignment, Lee served as the facilities, engineering, and acquisition division director at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor from 2019 to 2021. Lee, who worked directly with Leppard while Leppard served as a public works officer for Naval Base Kitsap, chose Leppard to be his promoting officer because of their shared roots in the Pacific Northwest and for his countless hours of mentorship and guidance.



“My wife Brianna and I grew up in the Seattle area,” said Lee. “We have served at 12 different duty stations across the country and around the world, but we will always call Washington home. We’ve been Husky football season ticket holders since 2018, so it was an unforgettable moment to hold the promotion ceremony on the field at Husky Stadium surrounded by friends and family.”



“It is an absolute honor to promote a stellar officer,” said Leppard. “As a fellow ‘Husky Battalion’ and Public Works Department Kitsap alumni of Sam’s, I cannot envision a better venue for this event on a sunny Friday afternoon in the Pacific Northwest! I am personally and professionally elated by the Navy’s choice to select Sam for promotion. This is well-deserved for Sam’s entire family and is a result of Sam’s dedication and superior performance in every assignment, at every location, and in every role he has served. It is not surprising to see Sam join the Navy’s senior officer ranks, as there is no doubt there will be further greatness in his future.”



Lee’s promotion was galvanized by 247 years of honor and tradition born from a desire for freedom and independence—both foundational elements pulled directly from the Navy’s mission statement.



“It is an honor to serve in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps,” said Lee. “I use what I learned at the University of Washington every day to build and maintain the Navy’s shore infrastructure and support our mission to protect our nation from attack and preserve strategic influence in key regions of the world.”



Currently, Lee and his family reside in Lemoore, California, where he serves as the public works officer for NAVFAC Southwest at Naval Air Station Lemoore.



Lee holds licensure as a professional engineer in the State of Washington. He is also a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps and a qualified Seabee combat warfare officer. His awards include four Navy Commendation Medals, two Navy Achievement Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, an Army Achievement Medal, and an Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.



Lee is also a graduate of the Society of American Military Engineers Leadership Development Program.



– USN –