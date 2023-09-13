Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Serves as Backdrop to Civil Engineer Corps Senior Officer Promotion

Samuel M. Lee was promoted to the rank of Commander at a ceremony held in the end zone at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium—home of the University of Washington Huskies—on September 1, 2023.

