U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Bailey, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, briefs a group of firefighters during a hazmat response exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023. Hydrazine is a colorless and highly reactive compound that is used in applications such as rocket fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|8021062
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-IP012-1383
|Resolution:
|5466x3904
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
