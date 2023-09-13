Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department prepare to participate in a hazmat response exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023. Hydrazine, known for its volatile and toxic nature, serves as the chosen agent for this exercise, highlighting the importance of understanding and mitigating chemical hazards that come with handling the chemical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 17:37 Photo ID: 8021058 VIRIN: 230912-F-IP012-1347 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.18 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.