49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Beck, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems journeyman, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colten White, 49th CMS fuels systems journeyman, conduct a mock hydrazine cleanup during a hazmat response exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023. Dealing with hydrazine spills requires specialized knowledge and skills, and exercises like these emphasize the 49th Wing’s dedication to understanding and ensuring its first responders are primed for swift and effective action in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

