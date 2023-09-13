Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Beck, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems journeyman, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colten White, 49th CMS fuels systems journeyman, conduct a mock hydrazine cleanup during a hazmat response exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023. Dealing with hydrazine spills requires specialized knowledge and skills, and exercises like these emphasize the 49th Wing’s dedication to understanding and ensuring its first responders are primed for swift and effective action in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 8021055
    VIRIN: 230912-F-IP012-1321
    Resolution: 5930x3945
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Hydrazine
    Air Force
    Exercise
    AETC
    49th Wing

