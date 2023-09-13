U.S. Air Force Airman David Bancroft, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, poses for a photo after a hazmat response exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023. Hydrazine is a colorless and highly reactive compound that is used in applications such as rocket fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 17:37 Photo ID: 8021060 VIRIN: 230912-F-IP012-1372 Resolution: 5237x3491 Size: 1.58 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.