Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, presents Senior Airman Jetel Garcia-Flores, 17th Training Wing military justice paralegal, a promotion certificate during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. Only 17.4% of 51,717 Airmen were selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

