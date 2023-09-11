U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, presents Senior Airman Jetel Garcia-Flores, 17th Training Wing military justice paralegal, a promotion certificate during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. Only 17.4% of 51,717 Airmen were selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
This work, Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects
Goodfellow Air Force Base
