    Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects

    Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, presents Senior Airman Jetel Garcia-Flores, 17th Training Wing military justice paralegal, a promotion certificate during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. Only 17.4% of 51,717 Airmen were selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 8018637
    VIRIN: 230908-F-SA938-1057
    Resolution: 5126x3492
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Celebration
    Staff Sergeant Release
    17 Training Wing
    Release Party
    Powell Event Center

