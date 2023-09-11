Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kristianna Thomas, 17 Comptroller Squadron financial management supervisor, poses with a mug displaying her cycle and line number during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. As a noncommissioned officer, Airmen continue to develop institutional competencies in preparation for increased responsibilities while broadening technical skills and pursuing professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

