Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Members of the 17th Training Wing came together to celebrate the newest staff sergeant selectees during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 8.



As staff sergeants, these individuals will be expected to perform as highly skilled technicians with supervisory and training responsibilities. They must continuously strive to further their development as technicians, supervisors, and leaders through professional development opportunities. They must ensure proper and effective use of all resources under their control to ensure the mission is effectively and efficiently completed. Staff sergeants operate at the tactical expertise level of leadership.



When a senior airman puts on the rank of staff sergeant, they become noncommissioned officers. An NCO’s primary focus is mission accomplishment. They continue to pursue professional growth and strive to become expert technicians. Additionally, they must keep themselves and their airman trained, qualified, and ready to deploy and operate in an expeditionary environment while maintaining home station readiness. In this rank tier, NCOs continue to develop institutional competencies in preparation for increased responsibilities while broadening technical skills and pursuing professional development.



“Behind every great Airman is their great wingmen and a great supervisor,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing deputy commander. “It means a lot to be a leader; It means a lot to be a warrior, and it means a lot to be a wingman.”

