Goodfellow celebrates staff sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dane Cuffe, 17th Communications Squadron project manager, makes his way through the gauntlet, receiving fist bumps from noncommissioned officers during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023. Cuffe and other 17th Training Wing Senior Airmen selected to the rank of staff sergeant will make the transition to NCO in the coming months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

