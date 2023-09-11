140th Communications Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kneuer, commander, 140th Mission Support Group, with U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Patten during a change of command ceremony September 10, 2023, where she assumed command of the 140th Communications Flight from Lt. Col. Derek Rutledge. The mission of the 140th Communications Flight is to provide mission-ready communication services and personnel while supporting mobile preparedness in peace and war. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
