U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kneuer, commander, 140th Mission Support Group, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Rutledge with the Meritorious Service Medal for Outstanding Achievement after relinquishing command of the 140th Communications Flight to U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Patten September 10, 2023. The mission of the 140th Communications Flight is to provide mission-ready communication services and personnel while supporting mobile preparedness in peace and war. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 8018645 VIRIN: 230910-Z-JF518-1860 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: AURORA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 140th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.