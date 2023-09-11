Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    140th Communications Flight Change of Command

    AURORA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kneuer, commander, 140th Mission Support Group, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Rutledge with the Meritorious Service Medal for Outstanding Achievement after relinquishing command of the 140th Communications Flight to U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Patten September 10, 2023. The mission of the 140th Communications Flight is to provide mission-ready communication services and personnel while supporting mobile preparedness in peace and war. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

