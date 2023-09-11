Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    140th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    140th Communications Flight Change of Command

    AURORA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kneuer, commander, 140th Mission Support Group, with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Rutledge during a change of command ceremony September 10, 2023 after relinquishing command of the 140th Communications Flight to Maj. Katherine Patten. The mission of the 140th Communications Flight is to provide mission-ready communication services and personnel while supporting mobile preparedness in peace and war. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:37
    Photo ID: 8018639
    VIRIN: 230910-Z-JF518-1916
    Resolution: 7678x5119
    Size: 0 B
    Location: AURORA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 140th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    140th Communications Flight Change of Command
    140th Communications Flight Change of Command
    140th Communications Flight Change of Command
    140th Communications Flight Change of Command
    140th Communications Flight Change of Command
    140th Communications Flight Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    140thcommunicationsflight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT