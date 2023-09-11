140th Communications Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kneuer, commander, 140th Mission Support Group, with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Rutledge during a change of command ceremony September 10, 2023 after relinquishing command of the 140th Communications Flight to Maj. Katherine Patten. The mission of the 140th Communications Flight is to provide mission-ready communication services and personnel while supporting mobile preparedness in peace and war. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 16:37
Location:
|AURORA, US
