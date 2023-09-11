140th Communications Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Patten, commander, 140th Communications Flight, embraces her son after assuming command from Lt. Col. Derek Rutledge during a change of command ceremony September 10, 2023. The mission of the 140th Communications Flight is to provide mission-ready communication services and personnel while supporting mobile preparedness in peace and war. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

