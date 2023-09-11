CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 10, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to families during the 2023 West Coast Naval Special Warfare Family Day event at Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare values the self-sacrifice and commitment of families who support and empower our most important asset - our people. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 8018475 VIRIN: 230910-N-XW558-1123 Resolution: 5766x3836 Size: 881.73 KB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 West Coast NSW Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.