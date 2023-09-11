2023 West Coast NSW Family Day

CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 10, 2023) A West Coast-based Navy Special Warfare canine handler showcases the capabilities of a multipurpose canine during the 2023 West Coast Naval Special Warfare Family Day event at Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 Location: CORONADO, CA, US