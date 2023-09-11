Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 West Coast NSW Family Day [Image 2 of 5]

    2023 West Coast NSW Family Day

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 10, 2023) A member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, performs a military free fall over Silver Strand Training Complex during the 2023 West Coast Naval Special Warfare’s Family Day event. Naval Special Warfare values the self-sacrifice and commitment of families who support and empower our most important asset - our people. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:17
    VIRIN: 230910-N-XW558-1158
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    This work, 2023 West Coast NSW Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEALs
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Leap Frogs
    NSW Day

