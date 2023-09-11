2023 West Coast NSW Family Day

CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 10, 2023) A member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, presents the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag during a demonstration jump over Silver Strand Training Complex for the 2023 West Coast Naval Special Warfare’s Family Day event. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

