    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 7 of 11]

    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball

    DUSSELDORF, NW, GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team U.S. athletes compete in wheelchair basketball during the 2023 Invictus Games. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.

    This work, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 11 of 11], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

