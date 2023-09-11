Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Kevin Greene [Image 1 of 11]

    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Kevin Greene

    DUSSELDORF, NW, GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Technical Sergeant Kevin Greene, Team U.S. athlete, competes in wheelchair basketball during the 2023 Invictus Games . The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 11:50
    Photo ID: 8018009
    VIRIN: 230912-O-XX948-7497
    Resolution: 1366x2048
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: DUSSELDORF, NW, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Kevin Greene [Image 11 of 11], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Kevin Greene
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Kevin Greene
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Indoor Rowing | William Pieczarka
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Tony Smith
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Carly James
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Indoor Rowing | Cydney Rose
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Carly James

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT