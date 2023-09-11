Technical Sergeant Kevin Greene, Team U.S. athlete, competes in wheelchair basketball during the 2023 Invictus Games . The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.
This work, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball | Kevin Greene [Image 11 of 11], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
