Fans cheer as Team U.S. compete in wheelchair basketball during the 2023 Invictus Games. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 11:50 Photo ID: 8018014 VIRIN: 230912-O-XX948-3126 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 1.88 MB Location: DUSSELDORF, NW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 11 of 11], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.