378th EAMXS performs maintenance on F-16 20mm gun system

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicolas Navarro, 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares to smooth a barrel from a U.S. Air Force F-16 20mm gun system at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2023. The in-depth maintenance ensures optimum efficiency of the weapon system to enable maximum combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8017439
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-WT152-1010
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
