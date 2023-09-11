Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EAMXS performs maintenance on F-16 20mm gun system [Image 5 of 10]

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 20mm gun system rests on a table during maintenance at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2023. The in-depth maintenance ensures optimum efficiency of the weapon system to enable maximum combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 07:04
    Photo ID: 8017434
    VIRIN: 230912-F-WT152-1005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 378th EAMXS performs maintenance on F-16 20mm gun system [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    20mm
    Weapons
    AMXS
    Gatling Gun

