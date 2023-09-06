Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EAMXS performs maintenance on F-16 20mm gun system [Image 9 of 10]

    378th EAMXS performs maintenance on F-16 20mm gun system

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicolas Navarro, 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares to smooth a barrel from a U.S. Air Force F-16 20mm gun system at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2023. The in-depth maintenance ensures optimum efficiency of the weapon system to enable maximum combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 07:04
    Photo ID: 8017438
    VIRIN: 230912-F-WT152-1009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    20mm
    Weapons
    AMXS
    Gatling Gun

