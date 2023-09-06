U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Richardson (left), 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament technician, inspects part of a U.S. Air Force F-16 20mm gun system at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2023. The in-depth maintenance ensures optimum efficiency of the weapon system to enable maximum combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 07:04 Photo ID: 8017436 VIRIN: 230912-F-WT152-1007 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.26 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th EAMXS performs maintenance on F-16 20mm gun system [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.