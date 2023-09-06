Women’s Equality Day mentorship panel participants and coordinators pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. The Department of the Air Force recognizes Women’s Equality Day to celebrate the progression of women’s civil rights and to call attention to issues women continue to face today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 20:57 Photo ID: 8016852 VIRIN: 230908-F-AE827-1048 Resolution: 6425x4283 Size: 5.28 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.