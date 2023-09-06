Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 3]

    Yokota celebrates Women’s Equality Day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, 36th Airlift Squadron commander, speaks during a Women’s Equality Day mentorship panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. Coffey spoke about the history of women in the Air Force, how to encourage change, and shared personal stories as a female aviator during the panel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

    This work, Yokota celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

