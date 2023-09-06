Japan Air Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Aya Ogura, Operations Support Wing senior enlisted advisor, speaks during a Women’s Equality Day mentorship panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. Women’s Equality Day, an observance recognizing the American law granting women the right to vote in 1920, has been celebrated since 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8016850
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-AE827-1013
|Resolution:
|5003x3335
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
