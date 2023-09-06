Yokota celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Aya Ogura, Operations Support Wing senior enlisted advisor, speaks during a Women’s Equality Day mentorship panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. Women’s Equality Day, an observance recognizing the American law granting women the right to vote in 1920, has been celebrated since 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP