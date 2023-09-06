Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC National Guard 9-11 2023 Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    NC National Guard 9-11 2023 Memorial Ceremony

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at NCNG Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. From left, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of North Carolina, U.S. Representative Deborah Ross, salute during a wreath-laying as part of the ceremony recognizing NCNG Soldiers and Airmen fallen since 9/11 and honoring those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:34
    Photo ID: 8016262
    VIRIN: 230911-A-OU450-4102
    Resolution: 4683x4054
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

