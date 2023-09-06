Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 8 of 10]

    NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at NCNG Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. Chaplain Doug Windley prays as part of the ceremony recognizing NCNG Soldiers and Airmen fallen since 9/11 and honoring those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

    This work, NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    9-11
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    September 11th Memorial
    Governor Roy Cooper

