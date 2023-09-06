The North Carolina National Guard holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at NCNG Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. Chaplain Doug Windley prays as part of the ceremony recognizing NCNG Soldiers and Airmen fallen since 9/11 and honoring those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:34 Photo ID: 8016253 VIRIN: 230911-A-OU450-3974 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 2.14 MB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.