    NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 7 of 10]

    NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at NCNG Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper middle, U.S. Representative Deborah Ross, rear, Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of North Carolina, salute during the playing of the National Anthem as part of the ceremony recognizing NCNG Soldiers and Airmen fallen since 9/11 and honoring those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:34
    Photo ID: 8016252
    VIRIN: 230911-A-OU450-3950
    This work, NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    9-11
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    September 11th Memorial
    Governor Roy Cooper

