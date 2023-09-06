The North Carolina National Guard holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at NCNG Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper middle, U.S. Representative Deborah Ross, rear, Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of North Carolina, salute during the playing of the National Anthem as part of the ceremony recognizing NCNG Soldiers and Airmen fallen since 9/11 and honoring those lost in the 9/11 attacks.
NC National Guard 9-11 Memorial Ceremony 2023
