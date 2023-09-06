NC National Guard 9-11 2023 Memorial Ceremony

The North Carolina National Guard holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at NCNG Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2023. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, U.S. Representative Deborah Ross, U.S. Representative Cynthia Ball, and North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall joined Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of North Carolina in recognizing NCNG Soldiers and Airmen fallen since 9/11 and laying a wreath honoring those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

