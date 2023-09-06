NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, approaches the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, near Scotland as part of the Royal Air Force-led Cobra Warrior exercise Sept. 8, 2023. In addition to the U.K. and U.S., Denmark, Italy, The Netherlands and Norway are also participating in the exercise, which will strengthen the tactical interoperability skills of participating international partners, aircrews and supporting elements within a composite air operation environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

