NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Statan, left, and Airman Alexander Robinson, both boom operators from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in a 351st ARS KC-135 Stratotanker near Scotland as part of the Royal Air Force-led Cobra Warrior exercise Sept. 8, 2023. The 480th EFS is one of only two suppression of enemy air defense (SEAD) squadrons in U.S. Air Forces in Europe, providing airpower operations in support of joint, NATO and coalition taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

