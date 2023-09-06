NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2

Four U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcons from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prior to aerial refueling as part of the Royal Air Force-led Cobra Warrior exercise Sept. 8, 2023, near Scotland. Cobra Warrior is a regularly scheduled biannual exercise, flown in the skies over England, Scotland and the surrounding ocean, that provides valuable opportunities for participating units to practice and develop tactics, techniques, and procedures in complex scenarios against near peer adversaries. Participants will train in air interdiction, dynamic targeting, offensive counter air and defensive counter air, suppression of enemy air defense and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 Photo by TSgt Maeson Elleman Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB