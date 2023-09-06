Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2 [Image 2 of 7]

    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Four U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcons from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prior to aerial refueling as part of the Royal Air Force-led Cobra Warrior exercise Sept. 8, 2023, near Scotland. Cobra Warrior is a regularly scheduled biannual exercise, flown in the skies over England, Scotland and the surrounding ocean, that provides valuable opportunities for participating units to practice and develop tactics, techniques, and procedures in complex scenarios against near peer adversaries. Participants will train in air interdiction, dynamic targeting, offensive counter air and defensive counter air, suppression of enemy air defense and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 8016244
    VIRIN: 230908-F-LH638-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.64 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2
    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2
    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2
    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2
    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2
    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2
    NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    refueling
    F-35
    KC-135
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT