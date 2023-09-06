A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II from 332nd Squadron, Ørland Air Base, Norway, conducts aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, near Scotland as part of the Royal Air Force-led Cobra Warrior exercise Sept. 8, 2023. Cobra Warrior allows participants to demonstrate the ability to conduct multinational offensive and defensive air operations, developing skills that will enable the partner nations to integrate and lead one another in similar situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:24 Photo ID: 8016245 VIRIN: 230908-F-LH638-1312 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.38 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO aircraft unite for Cobra Warrior 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.