The 81st Aerial Port Squadron holds and awards ceremony in front of a C-17 Globemaster III Sept. 10 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The Department of the Air Force holds award ceremonies to recognize and honor outstanding achievements, bolster morale and reinforce the values and traditions of the service. Airmen from the 81 APS manage cargo processing, aircraft logistics, and ensure efficient loading and unloading operations within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shane Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8015957
|VIRIN:
|230910-F-VS938-1021
|Resolution:
|5623x3749
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81 APS Airmen earn medals [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
