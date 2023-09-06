81 APS Airmen earn medals

Photo By Capt. Shane Ellis | The 81st Aerial Port Squadron holds and awards ceremony in front of a C-17 Globemaster...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Shane Ellis | The 81st Aerial Port Squadron holds and awards ceremony in front of a C-17 Globemaster III Sept. 10 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The Department of the Air Force holds award ceremonies to recognize and honor outstanding achievements, bolster morale and reinforce the values and traditions of the service. Airmen from the 81 APS manage cargo processing, aircraft logistics, and ensure efficient loading and unloading operations within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shane Ellis) see less | View Image Page

Four Airmen from the 81st Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, were awarded Air Force Commendation medals today in a ceremony that underscored the significance of their roles in the U.S. Air Force.



Master Sgts. Amie Neylon and Jon Moore and Tech. Sgts. Anthony Luu and Tyler Bates received Air and Space Commendation Medals, which are awarded to members of the armed forces who have demonstrated significant heroism or meritorious service.



Lt. Col. Marcia Edwards, the commander of the 81 APS, presented the commendations and said the choice of location, directly in front of a C-17 Globemaster III, was symbolic of the pivotal duties the recipients execute.



“These Airmen are responsible for loading these massive transport aircraft, ensuring the seamless execution of the Air Force's broader mission,” she said. “Unit morale is essential to unit readiness. When we can intertwine both, it only serves to make better Airmen. Awarding aerial porters a decoration in front of a C-17 not only validates their commitment but also recognizes their tireless efforts."



Master Sgt. Kristie Atelek, the 81 APS first sergeant, also highlighted the importance of the occasion.



"Presenting these awards in front of a C-17 today emphasizes just how essential Aerial Porters are to the Air Force mission,” she said. “Today, we recognize their outstanding achievements."



According to Edwards, the 81st Aerial Port Squadron's importance extends far beyond mere transportation logistics.



“In times of peace, we work diligently to maintain a state of readiness, constantly training and refining our skills,” she said. “In times of war or conflict, our role becomes even more pronounced, and we often operate in hostile environments, under immense pressure, to quickly load and unload aircraft, which ensures our troops on the front lines receive the supplies and reinforcements they need.”