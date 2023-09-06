Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81 APS Airmen earn medals [Image 2 of 3]

    81 APS Airmen earn medals

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Master. Sgt. Amie Neylon, 81st Aerial Port Squadron additional duty unit training manager, stands at attention while her Department of the Air Force Air and Space Commendation Medal citation is read Sept. 10 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The commendation medal is awarded to members of the armed forces who have demonstrated significant heroism or meritorious service. Airmen from the 81 APS manage cargo processing, aircraft logistics, and ensure efficient loading and unloading operations within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shane Ellis)

    015: 012: Tech. Sgt. Anthony Luu, 81st Aerial Port Squadron air terminal operations center supervisor, stands at attention while his Department of the Air Force Air and Space Commendation Medal citation is read Sept. 10 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The commendation medal is awarded to members of the armed forces who have demonstrated significant heroism or meritorious service. Airmen from the 81 APS manage cargo processing, aircraft logistics, and ensure efficient loading and unloading operations within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shane Ellis)

