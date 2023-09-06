81 APS Airmen earn medals

Tech. Sgt. Tyler Bates, 81st Aerial Port Squadron special handling representative, stands at attention while her Department of the Air Force Air and Space Commendation Medal citation is read Sept. 10 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The commendation medal is awarded to members of the armed forces who have demonstrated significant heroism or meritorious service. Airmen from the 81 APS manage cargo processing, aircraft logistics, and ensure efficient loading and unloading operations within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shane Ellis)

