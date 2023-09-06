A spectator watches the action on the runway during the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 10, 2023. The two-day event, which ran Sept. 9-10, was a celebration of aviation and gave the public an opportunity to get an up-close view of many different military missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 13:26
|Photo ID:
|8015520
|VIRIN:
|230910-Z-IL660-1003
|Resolution:
|6349x4233
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Can you hear the Thunder? [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
