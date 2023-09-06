Remembering Capt. Harl Pease

John Levitow Jr., son of Medal of Honor recipient John Levitow, delivers remarks in front of a 307th Bomb Wing B-52 Stratofortress during a ceremony remembering Harl Pease, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Sept. 10, 2023. The ceremony was held as part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, which ran Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

Date Taken: 09.10.2023
Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US