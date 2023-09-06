Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Capt. Harl Pease [Image 15 of 16]

    Remembering Capt. Harl Pease

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    John Levitow Jr., son of Medal of Honor recipient John Levitow, delivers remarks in front of a 307th Bomb Wing B-52 Stratofortress during a ceremony remembering Harl Pease, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Sept. 10, 2023. The ceremony was held as part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, which ran Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:26
    Photo ID: 8015521
    VIRIN: 230910-Z-IL660-1004
    Resolution: 6301x4201
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Capt. Harl Pease [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medal of Honor

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Air Show
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    Thunder Over New Hampshire

