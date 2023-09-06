Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Can you hear the Thunder? [Image 16 of 16]

    Can you hear the Thunder?

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Hayden Proffitt's Hot Streak II jet truck shows off for spectators during the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Sept. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

