    Can you hear the Thunder? [Image 13 of 16]

    Can you hear the Thunder?

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Anna Arnold, a paralegal assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing, sings the Star Spangled Banner to kick-off the second day of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

    This work, Can you hear the Thunder? [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

