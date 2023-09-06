Staff Sgt. Anna Arnold, a paralegal assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing, sings the Star Spangled Banner to kick-off the second day of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:26 Photo ID: 8015519 VIRIN: 230910-Z-IL660-1005 Resolution: 2876x3595 Size: 4.14 MB Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Can you hear the Thunder? [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.